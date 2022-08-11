To the Editor:
After reading the letter endorsed by six ministers, which states, “we believe that God is the creator of all livings beings and things, and that all human beings are created with the gift of free will,” I have to say I have the same belief. (July 14, 2022)
Our only difference is the God of the Bible says, thou shalt not kill. A life ended by abortion is the same life before birth as it is after, not mature and it won’t be for several years after birth, and just as helpless and will be dependent on others for years.
The God of the Bible forbids taking a human life at any stage.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
