To the Editor:
Entering the Elmore Store, you would always be greeted by Warren Miller. His presence filled the place as he loomed over the counter, the Cabot Cheese wheel and the Elmore Mountain Bread displayed not far from the base of Elmore Mountain.
Almost 40 years ago Miller and his wife Kathy took an old dreary general store and filled it full of life. They bought food from local farms and sold it in their new store. They made sandwiches. They made friends. Miller probably directed hundreds of customers to our nursery, Elmore Roots, up the road and around the bend.
Miller knew everybody, and if he didn’t know anything about you when you walked in, he knew a lot more when you walked out. He gave so much good energy to the place, it always felt like I was sailing on the lake with him, just by being across the counter. He would write down what I got on a slip as he filled my bag with groceries, along with the mail from my post office box, a few steps away in the store.
Summer, winter, spring and fall, Miller looked out of the large floor-to-ceiling window, looking at who was just about to come in or who was going by.
One day, to make conversation, I said to him, “Hey Warren, what’s new?”
“There’s nothing new around here David, and that’s the way we want to keep it!” he answered.
It wasn’t that he didn’t like people who had recently moved here. Or good ideas. He just didn’t want the gentle sweetness of the place he loved getting destroyed in the name of progress.
I will always see him gazing out that large store window, even years after he was buried just up the road. He’s still looking out over the counter near the lake over the town of Elmore.
He’s making sure for all of us that what we love about this place stays whole and good.
Because that’s the way we all want to keep it.
David Fried
Elmore
