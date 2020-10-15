To the Editor:
On Oct. 1, The Stowe Reporter, News and Citizen and other papers of the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, as well other media outlets, published a commentary by Rob Roper of the Ethan Allen Institute, asserting that Vermont is “not ready for vote by mail.”
Roper cites a 10-page analysis by former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler who found Vermont’s vote-by-mail program lacking “any meaningful safety measures” to avoid fraud and error. The primary measure called for in Gessler’s report is signature verification. Roper also claims that a fair and accurate vote count may be compromised by “voter harvesting,” in which partisan groups collect ballots and destroy them or fill them out fraudulently.
These assertions raise interesting questions:
How exactly do town clerks know that a voter is who he or she claims to be, whether voting by mail or in person? Has there ever been any evidence whatever of voter harvesting in Vermont?
How reliable and how valid are currently available methods of confirming an identification by comparing a fresh signature to one obtained previously, often, in the case of a voter registration, many years previously? Who is Gessler, where are the links to his original analysis, who asked him to produce it, and why have we not been hearing about this in the broad public forum until now?
Certainly, the design of Vermont’s ballot-by-mail protocols and printed materials could be improved in terms of workflow and user interface engineering (how the physical materials and accompanying information guide the user through the process), and dataflow design to maximize data security.
But as the electrons find their way onto this virtual page on Oct. 5, 2020, none of this is relevant.
Six months ago, it could have occasioned a useful discussion. It would have been good for all us voters to know more about the topic, and to have a chance to weigh in with our legislators and officials.
Thirty days before the ballots are counted, after the state is committed to the process as it stands, after most of the blank ballots have been mailed and many returned, it is a naked attempt to discredit voting by mail. It is likely to discourage voters who are still deciding between mail and casting an in-person ballot from voting at all.
It now opens a door in Vermont to the kind of loss of credibility that election results are likely to suffer elsewhere after this year’s elections, especially in a year when the President of the United States has repeatedly refused to abide by the results. It is not the sort of self-interested behavior we expect of our fellow Vermonters.
I fault the Ethan Allen Institute less for the last-minute appearance of this attempt to sow discord than I do the editorial judgement of the publications who have printed these pieces at the last second, when they can do only harm. Even Facebook has seen the light regarding the posting of election-related disinformation, and their duty to exercise some discretion in what they allow.
Ed Loewenton
Morrisville
