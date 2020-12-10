To the Editor:
I am perplexed as to why you give so much column space to the poorly vetted ramblings of John McClaughry of the Ethan Allen Institute. While last week’s screed from McClaughry is more opinion and less of the usual mishmash of incorrect and misleading facts than usual he, of course, couldn’t resist slipping in another dig at renewable energy. (“Book tells how to combat ‘welfare for the rich,’ News & Citizen, Dec. 3, 2020)
Given the fact that this week McClaughry rails against “welfare for the rich” and cites many examples it is telling that, as he does in virtually every piece he submits, he leaves out one of the most glaring examples of corporate welfare. Big Oil.
He could have chosen to mention that Exxon has paid little or no taxes for literally decades thanks to a tax code written to allow it to write off just about any and every expense. He doesn’t.
Likewise he could have mentioned how it got away with minimal consequences for the tens of millions of dollars of environmental damage, as well as the destruction of the fishing industry, in the massive Exxon Valdez oil spill. Federal laws capped the liability of Exxon for the environmental destruction that spill caused, despite it having reported profits of $35 billion the year of the spill and tens of billions virtually every year since. Yet, all we have is silence from McClaughry.
As McClaughry includes his usual ill-informed assault on alternative energy, he seems to yet again conveniently ignore the untold amount of environmental damage caused by the spewing of pollutants (including CO2) into our atmosphere resulting from the use of fossil fuels. Those costs are not placed upon the industry that profits, but upon everyone — now and in the future — whether they use fossil fuel or not. But not a peep on this bit of corporate welfare.
Perhaps McClaughry should ask himself this: If the pollution produced by the fossil fuel industry was going into his own drinking water, would his attitude be different than it is toward pollution that goes into the air we all breathe, while the companies that profit from it benefit from the corporate welfare he so disdains.
I think, however, that this type of introspection is unlikely. According to sourcewatch.org, the Ethan Allen institute has received funding in the past from the Cato Institute, which was founded by the Koch brothers. Koch Industries and its subsidiaries are involved in the manufacturing, refining and distribution of petroleum.
Ethan Allen Institute also has accepted funding from Donors Capital Fund, which according to Greenpeace is also tied to the Koch brothers and the petrochemical industry. That the News and Citizen and McClaughry continually publish articles attacking renewable energy without divulging this financial conflict is to their mutual shame.
Jay Hersh
Hyde Park
