To the Editor:
Once again, John McClaughry has acted as a rabble-rouser, troublemaker, instigator and agitator. In his guest perspective, he wrote “repeal of the Sportsman’s Bill of Rights means a town can prevent residents from enjoying whatever rights have been confirmed for them by Chapter 1 Article 16 of the Constitution.” (“Liberals launch effort to repeal Sportsman’s Bill of Rights,” Dec. 15, 2022)
That is a lie, plain and simple.
Any law judged by the Vermont Supreme Court to be in violation of the state Constitution cannot be enforced and will be tossed into the trash bin of history. That includes any local ordinance or state law that violates Chapter 1, Article 16.
McClaughry should be ashamed of himself for suggesting in print what he knows to be untrue.
Richard Barton
Hardwick
