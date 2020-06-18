To the Editor:
After coming home from church today and hearing the report on the TV news that 192 police throughout the country have been injured as a result of trying to keep peace with the protesters, and hearing the nitwit idea of cutting the money for police, I have a suggestion for the police.
Why not every police officer in the country call in sick and stay home for a day or two? I think the danger of the stupidity of the protests would show up pretty quick.
Someone was saying, why can’t you be loud when protesting? If he had ever read the First Amendment to the Constitution, he would know who says so. It clearly says peaceably. Webster’s College Dictionary clearly defines peaceably as inclined or disposed to avoid strife or dissention.
There is nothing peaceable about blocking streets, doorways, or screaming and holding signs. Those who gave us the First Amendment never meant “assemble” to mean thousands, as we see it today.
I feel terrible to think the murder of George Floyd could happen, and by police, but it tells us a truth. Not everyone who wants to be a member of the police force should be allowed. Police have to deal with the entire public and I remember when to qualify one had to be male, a certain height, a certain weight and a certain IQ. I also remember there were few problems with the police then.
The problem today arises from our government not having the common sense to know there is a difference between equal rights and equal ability. Qualifications for fire departments had to be lessened so women could join. The murder of George Floyd was a tragedy that should not have happened, but because of the idiotic protests, many police have been shot and injured in other ways and at least one young girl who was in the way of protesters has been killed.
Those responsible for the Floyd murder were already dealt with by those in authority before the senseless protesting, and the many others who have had to suffer and die would not have happened if protesters had enough sense to let those in authority do their job. One life is as valuable as another.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury