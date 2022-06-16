To the Editor:
During the nearly 95 years I have been in this world I have not seen greater sadness than shooting innocent children in schools. It bothers me even more when I hear the senseless calls from those in government and on the streets for more gun control to stop it.
There are so many thousands of guns already in every neighborhood, that confiscating them would be absolutely impossible. There is an old adage that is quite true: “If you want to teach a dog you need to know more than the dog.”
Former President Donald Trump had it right when he said guns don’t kill. It’s the person who pulls the trigger that does.
What is needed is enough common sense in government and from protesters to understand that they can’t legislate morality. It has to be taught and should be the first consideration in education, from the first grade to the last graduation. This country lost it when towns allowed states to take away local control of schools.
It lost it when prayer ceased to be the opening of every school day. When God was asked to leave, he did, and took education with him. Moral decency became a thing of the past when the hellish practice of 24/7 was introduced.
Those of us who have lived through most of the past century can remember when there was no 24/7, at least here in Vermont. It was a violation of the law. It was a time when we never heard of a school shooting or a store shooting or a shooting anywhere else.
If you want to end the violence, open each school day with prayer. Fill your churches each Sunday. The peace we used to know is still there for all who want it, but you need to want it and ask for it and live by it.
Keep the fourth commandment — Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy — and you won't be troubled with the sixth — Thou shalt not kill — being broken.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
