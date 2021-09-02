To the Editor:
The vocal parent, Savannah McKenzie, who runs Kid Savvy Family Daycare and opposes mask wearing in our schools and does not wear a mask herself or at her home daycare is the product of false propaganda. (“Vocal minority pushes back on COVID mitigation measures in schools,” News & Citizen, Aug. 26, 2021)
I personally was yelled at, screamed at by her during a polite interaction with her asking that her children mask up. I’ve never had a complete stranger upset me as much as she has. She was yelling that COVID isn’t real, that it is all made up.
If she refuses to educate herself about the realities of this virus and the dangers that are present for our precious, unvaccinated children, that is not reason for our community to allow her to send her child into our school without a mask. If she wants to run a daycare without a mask, I hope all the parents that bring their children to her know that she does not wear a mask and inquire about her own vaccination status.
Elisa Clancy
Hyde Park
