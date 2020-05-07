To the Editor:
Albert G. Besser ended his letter April 16: “Shame on us. Gun shops should be locked up now, not open so we can go there from the grocery store.”
That’s exactly what we might do. Go anywhere we wish before or after visiting our local gun store. Even the liquor store next door, which is also deemed essential.
Let’s turn that index finger around and point it at yourself. You live in a gun state. It’s the reason many have moved here. I personally love seeing a woman or a man in line with me at Price Chopper with a pistol on their hips. I feel safer, not threatened.
The police get calls periodically about someone wearing a pistol in public or lots of shooting going on at their neighbor’s land. They generally do not respond and tell the caller: You live in a gun state. The reason gun shops are open and essential are: It’s a constitutional right to buy arms, especially when we feel threatened.
Young women and people are buying record numbers of guns recently. It’s because of the moral decay and hearing about people stripping neighbors’ siding to burn for heat during the Great Depression and worried that someone hungry or cold enough might home-invade. Whether you believe this is justified or not is inconsequential.
If any more gun laws are snuck through without a vote in Vermont, you’ll see more than people threatening Phil Scott (not that I believe that was proper). You will see a concentrated legal battle or many leaving this state with a dwindling population already because of taxes and out-of-staters trying to apply their agendas on us. There are far fewer active shooter scenarios, drive by shootings, and attempted rapes or home invasions where most everyone is armed.
You are correct that domestic violence is soaring because of this stay-at-home plan. Not shootings. You have a situation where a bad-tempered person who can usually go out to a bar or a club to get away from their spouses and blow off steam and work off anger are now locked up together and that violent/mean streak comes shining through. Nothing to do with guns.
As for the “restless kids” you mention, gun accidents are and should be illegal. I’m so truly sorry when it does happen. Some horrible parent left a weapon loaded or unlocked. The offending parent must pay a lifelong price. As the victim does also. Luckily they are rare. And increased penalties, more scouting and gun safety and Olympic and competitive fun shooting will lessen, not increase, incidents.
Jeal Breckenridge
Morrisville