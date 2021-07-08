To the Editor:
In response to the article, “Principal out, relief from abuse order dismissed,” I want to share my support of Brian Schaffer. (June 24, 2021)
Schaffer has been a celebrated teacher and principal who has always been fully committed to his students, families, staff, community and his craft. He has an impeccable record as a school administrator since his first assistant principal position in Nuiqsut, Alaska, in 1999.
He is a scholar of restorative practice and dedicated to social justice. He is an empathetic and charismatic leader who considers the lives of his students’ first. Our community was lucky to have him as principal of Lamoille Union High School for 14 years.
Being a public figure does come with a risk of your private life becoming public. But using someone’s professional status to exploit an ill-perceived personal situation is nothing short of disrespectful and sensationalism. The News & Citizen took two separate situations and tried to correlate them to blemish Shaffer’s reputation as a respected principal of 14 years at Lamoille.
The article was written in a way where readers can misinterpret the allegations and create their sensationalized story of what might have happened.
Shaffer is a loving father and committed to his family. Marriages are complicated and private and not for public consumption. The newspaper decided to publish this incendiary story without regard for the fallouts and effects of family, career and community.
Shelly Schaffer
Morristown
