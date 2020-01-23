To the Editor:
Nearly every day we hear more about climate change, but I have not seen in my lifetime any change. I remember well the past 86 years, as I am now past 92 and have seen snow in October and bare fields at Christmastime and hear every day weather reports that the average temp is close to what we are having. Also there are reports of both cold and heat records happening nearly a century ago.
I am a little puzzled why, if people are so concerned about it, there are still 1.5 million flying across country and the ocean to celebrate a holiday, plus another 450 million driving. They are certainly the worst of the worst polluters, yet the ones doing most of the complaining.
The matter of Arctic ice break-up, one of the reasons cited for thinking climate change, has always been happening. It was ice floating in the ocean that sank the Titanic a century ago. It doesn't take a lot of common sense to understand that ice build-up has a breaking point, a design of the Creator to keep water liquid, instead of letting it all turn to ice.
Air pollution that can kill, people are certainly causing. Abnormal climate change is not happening, nor can little man ever change the design of the Creator.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury