To the Editor:
I have voted for 72 years and was not allowed to start until I was 21 years old. I first voted for former President Truman’s second term and have voted in every election since.
I have never before received a ballot to vote in a state or federal election until I was first asked to state my name, watched it crossed off the voter checklist and then handed a ballot, voted in a private booth and checked again when I deposited the ballot at the end of the line.
Absentee ballots were given only to those who were unable to go to the polls and taken to them by justices of the peace who witnessed the voting and delivered the ballot back to the polling place. It was impossible to have an unfair election. Never before has the U.S. mail been involved in voting and never before has the freedom for fraudulent voting been made so easy. I have equipment, as do many others, that could copy the ballots sent to me to appear authentic.
The mail-in voting had absolutely no protection against fraud, which was precisely the reason for allowing it. The virus was used as an excuse but the thousands out there protesting and tearing the country apart could and should have done their voting at the polls. Every death has to be reported so ballots could not possibly be mistakenly sent to them, yet they appeared when counting.
If this country allows a person to become president who was elected by the fraudulent mail-in voting of 2020, it will never again be the United States of America that the world has known for more than 200 years.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
