To the Editor:
I first met Lucy Rogers, state representative for Cambridge and Waterville, when she came knocking on my door during her election campaign two years ago. She knocked on every door in Waterville and Cambridge, and her purpose was to connect with every constituent so that when elected, she would be able to represent our interests and pursue policies that would address our concerns.
What most impresses me about Rogers is that she listens in order to understand, not just to respond. Rogers listens deeply like this to every voter in the district. People of all stripes and beliefs live here, and I loved hearing reports from the community of how respectfully and humbly she received people’s hopes and concerns, regardless of social, political or any other affiliation.
Two years ago, she and her political opponent Zac Mayo were commended for coming together and playing a duet despite running against each other for office. To her, Mayo was not an opponent, but a member of the community to be respected, and a future constituent who she’d be serving when elected. She treats everyone she meets with the same appreciation.
I was so drawn to this attitude of respect, openness to ideas and service to others that I befriended her; I contacted her a few times about issues I wanted to bring to my state representative, but ended up wanting to talk longer, and hear more about how she was translating the will of the people in this district into policy.
I hope you will join me in voting for Lucy Rogers by mail as soon as you receive your ballot, or in-person on Nov. 3.
Katie Grenon
Waterville
