To the Editor:
I recently had the pleasure of meeting Lucy Boyden when she knocked on my door to introduce herself and chat about her campaign for the Vermont House of Representatives. I quickly got the impression that she is someone that’s got a vast knowledge of the issues that our rural community is currently facing.
Personally, as a longtime resident of both Cambridge and Waterville and someone who has worked in this community for the past 19 years, I have seen a lot of change, some of which has been good and some not so much. I feel Boyden will help continue to move our community forward in a positive direction by standing up for what is most important to the people of Cambridge and Waterville, things like affordable housing, child care, health care, better access to mental health services, increased broadband access, paid family and medical leave and the protection of reproductive rights for all Vermonters.
If affordable housing and child care can be addressed in this community, we all might have a much easier time finding workers to help fill the vacancies we’ve been struggling to fill for the last couple of years.
Because of Lucy Boyden’s willingness to focus on these issues, she has my vote on Nov. 8 and I hope she has yours too.
Christopher Dunn
Waterville
