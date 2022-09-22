To the Editor:
I am asking my neighbors in Cambridge and Waterville to vote for Lucy Boyden for our Vermont state representative. This summer and fall, I have been driving with Boyden from house to house and am continually impressed by her kindness and commitment to our community.
She takes time to talk with every resident, and really listens to their concerns. She has grown up here and knows almost everyone.
At one house, she spent almost a half hour talking with an elderly couple about living in rural Vermont and feeling isolated with transportation challenges. At another house, a young family was worried about the cost of local child care and rising inflation. Lucy had ideas for how to bring these concerns to state government and is willing to work across the aisle to find real solutions.
As a longtime resident of Waterville, I know she is willing to work hard for our community. Please vote with me for Lucy Boyden on Nov. 8.
April Vanderveer
Waterville
