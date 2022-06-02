To the Editor:
I am excited to share that I am running to represent Cambridge and Waterville in the Vermont House of Representatives.
I am a fifth generation Boyden of Boyden Farm in Cambridge. I attended Cambridge elementary and Lamoille Union middle and high school. Recently, I received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Roger Williams University where I also studied political science and global communications.
My passion for politics sparked in 2014 when I served as a legislative page. I returned to the Capitol building in 2017 as a Girls Rock the Capitol legislative intern within the agriculture committee. Additionally, I supported our home communities of Lamoille County as a student advocate on the Lamoille North Supervisory Union school board.
This community is home to me. I am committed to being a listener, communicator, and advocate for our strong-willed community. A successful community cares for its people and its land, so I will be working toward increasing accessible health care, helping our farming community, protecting Vermont’s beautiful natural resources, and so much more.
I look forward to meeting you, door to door, and expanding more on why I would be honored to gain your vote in November.
Do not hesitate to reach out to me at lucymboyden@gmail.com.
Lucy Boyden
Cambridge
