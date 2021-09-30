Field at Cadys Falls
Photo by Peter Gerson

To the Editor:

Cadys Falls is more than just a place to ride your bike.

Personally, the loss of the field at Cadys Falls would be awful. This is where I go to recharge. What is that worth?

Peter Gerson

Morrisville

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.