To the Editor:
I’m grateful to Gov. Phil Scott for signing a bill into law recognizing Indigenous People’s Day, and I hope to see Indigenous People’s Day replace Columbus Day across the nation. As a little girl attending parochial school in the early 1960s, I was unaware of how barbarously Columbus and his men treated the people of the islands they arrived at. In high school, I learned better.
As far as I know, there was a Mohawk ancestor on my father’s side, and an Iroquois great grandmother on my mother’s side. I regret not knowing more about them or seeing pictures of them. Since I was a teenager, learning about the nations and cultures these two ancestors came from, I’ve thought how nice it would be to have a national holiday celebrating the cultural, societal, and spiritual contributions of the First Americans.
A second thought: As national elections are coming up, I read letters and hear people say that they will vote only for candidates who support right to life. My concern is that these folks are ignoring other vital issues that should influence their vote. Issues such as lack of affordable healthcare, unemployment and poverty, environmental distress, racial injustice, laws that benefit only the corporations and the rich and powerful and lots of other issues that affect every U.S. citizen.
I also believe that once a child is born, assurance should already be in place that the child will be wanted and loved. The child should have parents who are morally and emotionally fit to rear children. There should be assurance that the child will have enough to eat, a good education and access to healthcare.
Stunting the child emotionally and physically will make him or her into an unproductive, unhappy and perhaps criminal adult. Before I vote, I would like to read up on the candidates for local, state and federal office. Whether the people I vote for are Democrat or Republican, what matters to me is this: Will the person holding office help make a better future for all Vermonters and all U.S. citizens?
Look at all the issues before you vote.
Nora Gyetko
Hardwick
