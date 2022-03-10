To the Editor:
Here are my thoughts on the growth of apartments in Morrisville village. I am dismayed at the rapid growth and do understand the need for more housing. The concern is the style of these structures, neither creative nor attractive, and many units are very small. They certainly do not enhance the image of Morristown.
Even more disturbing is that in the process of this development our green spaces have disappeared. There will be no land for gardens and play areas or even a lawn chair.
Perhaps our leaders plan several play areas for these new families, as well as solving the problems with parking. The cost, of course, should be the financial responsibility of the property owners and not the general citizens of Morristown.
I feel very privileged to have lived in my residence since 1950 with a big lot and lots of green space and room for play and gardens.
I served on the zoning board for a few years and feel we were all on board for decision making. I also worked with senior women’s club committees when they established the playground at the lot near the school building, as well as many committees at my church, so I have a dim view of how boards are supposed to work.
Since my existence will be relatively short, it is sad to see these extreme changes. Morrisville was a village of many small single-family homes with good sized lots for gardens. We enjoyed many retail stores. We did not have to go to Burlington or Barre except for very specific items.
These changes are unkind to the next generation of families who want to live and be a part of our community, but this will no longer be possible. Change is inevitable but we don’t seem to be going in the right direction.
The notion is that these buildings need to be located near downtown so that people can walk to shops, but it appears that new housing is largely for people who work in other communities and probably will have little interest in local affairs.
Regarding the qualities in the applicants for positions in town government, it seems everyone questioned the rapid growth of the number of units being built. If they were not aware of these many generous permits, who was?
Julie Bourne
Morristown
