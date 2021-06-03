To the Editor:
On June 1 the hounding of wildlife began.
Foxes, bobcats, raccoons, bear and coyotes are pregnant or nursing. Young raccoons are too small to leave their tree-dens to forage with their mothers. No loose dog should be in our forests in June or July — certainly not at night — yet hound dogs will be released on vulnerable, nursing mothers leaving the babies to starve to death in their dens.
Hounding is a brutal practice where hounds are released to run across forests in relentless pursuit of wildlife. There is no escape and animals are often torn apart. No animals hurt or injured during hound training need to be reported and there are no bag limits on furbearers in Vermont; they can kill as many as they wish for fun.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department supports this practice as it believes the practice connects men to nature. The department also does not believe in regulating unethical hunting or trapping practices.
State wildlife biologist Kim Royar has been quoted as saying that “the heightened focus on hunting regulations distracts from bigger threats to wildlife populations, like habitat loss and climate change.”
If you think this attitude is rare in a department whose main goal should be ensuring hunting is ethical and humane, think again. Commissioner Louis Porter has fought a ban on coyote-killing contests; denied a petition to end sport hunting of foxes even as studies have proven red foxes can stop the spread of Lyme disease by limiting white-footed mice, which carry the ticks that carry the disease; fought mandatory reporting of pets caught in leghold traps; denied a petition to set traps back from paths on public lands and signage so people walking with dogs could be aware of traps along the trails; fought a ban on wanton waste in Vermont; and opposed a ban on the ivory trade.
I was told by a Vermont hounder that they begin running hounds now to “teach the pups not to chase deer.” The peak birthing season for deer is around June 12. This means they are live training packs of dogs on newborn fawns and pregnant and nursing does.
Hunting is protected by the Vermont Constitution. No one is asking for an end to hunting.
My husband grew up in an ethical hunting family and he has never been cruel or killed for fun.
Ethical hunters should have supported any of the legislation that had been introduced in the last eight years to try to make things better in this state for wildlife and for landowners.
If we think it is acceptable to torment animals in traps before killing them, beat coyote pups to death with sticks, bait coyotes with cow carcasses and shoot them en masse and then nail them to trees, run animals with hounds and let them be torn apart, run coyotes and foxes over with motor vehicles, use electronic calling devices that sound like pups in distress and kill with night-vision equipment, run coyotes and bear for hours or run any dogs in June and July, when we have a state agency that has made it painfully clear they will not support any legislation to stop this, then perhaps we all need to sit back and reexamine our priorities and our morals.
Our animals and our citizens deserve better. Let us all join discussions and stop the senseless suffering of so many.
Kerry Edmunds
Craftsbury
