To the Editor:
It is all too common for those living with disabilities to become cut off from their families and friends or to find themselves in circumstances where they are not able to take advantage of social opportunities. Many people think of loneliness as being an emotional state but that’s only part of the story. Loneliness is now being recognized as a growing health problem in the United States with some experts calling it an epidemic.
The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for all those who struggle with loneliness — particularly seniors. If your loved one doesn’t have anyone to spend time with over the holidays, consider inviting them over to your house. This can help them feel less isolated during this time of year. Loneliness is associated with depression and anxiety, that means many more people may be dealing with those feelings on top of their loneliness.
Loneliness is a state that affects both your body and your mind. It can make you feel tired and weak. You may experience physical symptoms including difficulty sleeping at night and feeling sluggish during the daytime.
It’s not just being alone, loneliness comes from feeling isolated or disconnected from others and has been shown to lead to depression, Alzheimer’s disease and even an early death.
The good news is you can take steps to combat loneliness. Join a club or meetup group, volunteer at a charity or shelter center or simply reach out to friends who live far away.
If you have just five minutes, you can call up an elderly friend and let them know you’re thinking about them. Even if they don’t answer the phone, they’ll appreciate the gesture and feel better knowing that you’re thinking of them.
Call someone who doesn’t have many friends or is alone a lot because of their disability, including your senior neighbor. Call someone who has recently lost a loved one or is dealing with grief and loneliness.
Call someone who helped raise you but whom you haven’t spoken to in a while.
If you see a friend struggling, offer support and help them find a way through it. Don’t underestimate the power of listening. We should all be advocates for each other because it makes us stronger as individuals and communities, but also because it helps us recognize what we have in common with people who have different identities.
We all have a role to play in fighting loneliness and it can start with the smallest of gestures — simple acts that can make all the difference in someone’s life.
Josh Smith
Executive director
Green Mountain Support Services
Morristown
