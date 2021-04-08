To the Editor:
On Saturday, March 27, the Vermont GOP adopted a resolution I proposed to oppose a proposed expansion of the sales tax to essential goods and services.
It may come as no surprise that Republicans opposed a tax proposal, but there are elements to this proposal that we believe are not in the best interests of average Vermonters. I say average because it includes provisions for the poor and may even save money for the rich, because it will help hold the line on other taxes that are more progressive.
The authors of this tax concede that it is regressive, meaning it affects the poor more than the rich. But that will be remedied by expanding welfare benefits that will increase dependency and exacerbate problems with the benefits cliff. One thing I think Democrats and Republicans could agree on is that no legislation should increase Vermonters dependency on state support programs.
And, whose side is the Legislature on when it contemplates adding taxes to food, clothing and home heating fuel? The fundamental principal in medicine is “first do no harm.” Perhaps our legislators should live by this maxim as well.
There are also 200 services that would be impacted, including child care, college tuition, legal aid, carpentry, plumbing, hair and beauty services and home maintenance. While the Legislature is trying to figure out how to keep Vermont’s ailing state college system afloat, and attract young people to the state, this bill would pile on a 3.5 percent sales tax to college tuition.
The tax plan would not be revenue neutral, meaning it would be a tax increase of $20 million. Vermont already has the fourth highest property tax rate in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report, and the pattern of higher taxes and increased spending has not been a good recipe for Vermont. The outlook for Vermont’s economy is to plod along at a pace well below the national average.
This is important because economic growth increases revenue to the state without raising taxes, as it did before the pandemic, a true win-win situation.
Republicans believe that growing the state’s economy is the way to avoid tax hikes, while raising the standard of living for all Vermonters, rich and poor. Unfortunately, Vermont’s business climate is ranked among the worst in the nation, due largely to ill conceived, but well intentioned business regulations like Act 250.
All this can change if the legislators we send to Montpelier focus a little more on how they can serve the average Vermonter, and a little less on how they can tax more and spend more.
Tom McLinden
Chair, Stowe Republican Party
Vice chair, Lamoille County Republican Party
