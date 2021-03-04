To the Editor:
Although Vermont has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than most, there is much we can do to protect our community from the spread of the virus. COVID-19 doesn’t care about culture, religious beliefs or party affiliations, so as a humanitarian gesture, we encourage everyone to get their vaccine as soon as it is available to you.
The science is clear: vaccines are safe and save lives. Getting vaccinated does not just protect you; it contributes to herd immunity, which happens when high vaccination rates in a community help slow the virus’s spread. If you care about the health and safety of your family, your neighbors or the health workers and essential workers that keep Lamoille County running, we encourage you to take your vaccine.
Among the three chairs of the local Republican, Democratic and Progressive parties, I, Ken Hoeppner, have already received two doses of the vaccine and there were no issues whatsoever. The other two, Scott Weathers and Jackie Stanton, plan on receiving the vaccine as soon as supplies are available and state guidelines have expanded to include their age category.
For now, we are happy to see older Vermonters, health workers and those at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 receive the vaccine. As soon as the state has determined that it is time to receive your shot, please be comfortable in receiving the vaccination.
We look forward to seeing you all soon, enjoying the community that we’ve all helped build.
Ken Hoeppner
Lamoille Republican Party
Scott Weathers
Lamoille Democratic Party
Jackie Stanton
Lamoille Progressive Party
