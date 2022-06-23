To the Editor:
As Lamoille County legislators, we have had the privilege of serving alongside Becca Balint during our time in Montpelier. Balint has earned our trust and our support, and we believe she is the clear choice to be Vermont’s next representative in Congress.
Her track record and experience speak for themselves. She is the only candidate in the race to have served as a legislator. But not only that, she has been a remarkably effective legislator and a consistent champion of issues affecting places like Lamoille County.
As Senate majority leader and a member of the Committee on Economic Development, Balint led the Senate to invest in workforce training and support for small businesses. Then, as the Senate’s president pro tempore, Becca pushed for and passed the largest investment in affordable housing in Vermont history.
Most recently, she was a leader in work to stabilize and secure public employee pensions, making sure teachers, state troopers and all our state employees can retire with confidence that they will receive the pension they were promised.
She has also been an advocate for youth in foster care and worked on creating the Office of the Child Advocate.
All candidates will espouse support for various issues. Balint has the track record of rolling up her sleeves and getting the work done.
She has consistently led with integrity, grit and skill. We know she is the one who will champion Vermont’s needs in Washington. We hope you will join us in voting for Becca Balint for Congress in the Democratic primary on Aug. 9, and the general election in November.
Rep. Kate Donnally
Hyde Park
Former Rep. Matt Hill
Wolcott
Rep. Dan Noyes
Wolcott
Rep. Avram Patt
Worcester
Rep. Lucy Rogers
Waterville
Former Rep. Mark Woodward
Johnson
