To the Editor:
I was disappointed to see that Reps. Dan Noyes and Lucy Rogers decided to put partisanship above the people they represent in regard to the minimum wage veto override vote.
Both voted against the bill the first time because they heard from their constituents just how much the wage increase would crush local businesses and the jobs those businesses support. Rep. Rogers even gave a moving speech on the House floor, explaining her well-thought-out position opposing the bill, saying, “When I vote no on this bill, I have a deep amount of fear for the businesses in my community.”
That fear remains for many in the rural business community, as well as for those worried about how they’re going to continue to be able to afford to buy or provide things like home health care, retirement services and child care.
So what happened between Rogers’ and Noyes’ no votes on Jan. 24 and their yes votes on Feb. 25? The bill didn’t change. There was no new information that suddenly came to light. Only the politics were different.
Democratic Party leadership didn’t want to be embarrassed with another failure to override a gubernatorial veto, so, rather than stand up for what they believe in and know to be true, Rogers and Noyes gave into the partisan arm-twisting. They ultimately made the decision to represent one person, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, instead of the over 12,000 people in their districts.
This is what’s wrong with government today. It’s not a partisan game. Real lives and livelihoods hang in the balance. We deserve better.
Shayne Spence
Johnson