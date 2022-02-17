Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 30F with temps falling to near 15. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.