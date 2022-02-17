To the Editor:
As Town Meeting Day approaches, many communities need to fill several elected and appointed positions. In Hyde Park one of those elected positions is lister, a job no one seems to want. (Letter to the editor, “Hyde Park is undermining democracy,” Feb. 10, 2022)
What exactly is a lister? State law requires that a town have listers or appoint a professional assessor to perform the duties of lister. The lister’s job is to keep a town’s grand list, or value of the property in town, up to date and to set the grand list.
A town then sets its tax rate based on the grand list and mails out tax bills. It is not legal for the selectboard or town clerk to set the grand list. Without an accurate grand list, accurate tax bills cannot be sent. To comply with state law and to be able to set a tax rate, the Hyde Park board has followed state law and contracted with a group that provides these services.
For the past several years, Hyde Park has not had the three listers required by law. The selectboard has talked with several residents, attempting to get them to run for the position. Residents do not want this position. It requires many hours of complex training, many hours of work and there are constant changes in the requirements of the job. A lister is paid $14 to $20 an hour depending on experience.
Many communities face the same situation. Hyde Park currently has one lister who has one year left in his term and he works with the professional group to keep the grand list up to date. I have talked informally with other communities about the potential of joining forces and hiring an assessor to work for several communities.
Several Vermont communities have eliminated the position of lister.
If there are Hyde Park residents who would take on these positions, the selectboard would be happy to appoint them.
But the reality is this has become a job that nobody wants.
Susan Bartlett
Chair
Hyde Park Selectboard
