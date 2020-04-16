To the Editor:
At Healthy Lamoille Valley, we noticed a community need to connect community members making fabric masks with local organizations with essential workers who need them the most.
To fill this need, we’ve just launched a webpage for the community: healthylamoillevalley.org/masks.
Essential organizations and businesses can visit the page to request masks and then be contacted when masks are ready to be picked up at one of our area locations.
Volunteer mask makers can use the page to view recommendations approved by Copley Hospital, see a list of area drop-off locations, and be assured their masks are getting where they are needed.
Jessica Bickford
Healthy Lamoille Valley
Morrisville