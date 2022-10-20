To the Editor:
The Lanpher Memorial Library gets by with a little help from its friends — actually, we get by with a lot of help from our friends. In many ways, the Friends of the Lanpher Memorial Library supplement library services including sponsoring interesting programs, fulfilling an annual library wish list and sponsor memberships to the Shelburne and Fairbanks museums.
They have also sponsored a Little Free Library near the rail trail on Depot Street in Hyde Park and one on the porch of the Gihon Valley Hall in North Hyde Park and have helped furnish anew community room. Additionally, the friends can always be counted on to advocate for the library.
The week of Oct. 16-22 is the 17th National Friends of Libraries week, and it is the perfect opportunity for the library staff and trustees of the Lanpher Memorial Library to give our friends a big shout out for all they do to make a difference for us.
We know the friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. It’s easy to join. Just contact them at lanpherfriends@gmail.com and let them know you’d like to join. Or pick up a flyer at the Lanpher.
Joining the friends of the library is a terrific way to make new friends and give back to our town and make our library even better.
Amy Olsen
Lanpher Memorial Library director
Hyde Park
