In the guise of saving money, their plans gut the organism they claim to save. Is it far-fetched to suggest that removing books from libraries is comparable to burning books? How do they respond to the fact that only 10 percent of printed books are digitized and won’t be preserved after the disaster? Has anyone given any thought to the availability of the digital world in the case of an extended collapse of the grid?
Students who are digitally literate need screen breaks. Entering the library, setting screens aside, pulling a book off the shelf provides for not only a contemplative break from digitalia and decreased eye strain, but also access to larger illustrations than screens allow. Decreased borrowing statistics are claimed as justification. How do you measure the value of reading a book off the shelf, making notes or copies, and putting it back on the shelf, not taking it out?
Planning by statistics alone is ignorant. It ignores the whole person and diminishes the timeless role and value of libraries as spaces for intellectual and holistic contemplation. Creative insights and incalculable learning come in a mighty way when glancing up from a book to look at a cloud out the window of the library.
I am hoping the admissions executive, Maurice Ouimet, was misquoted when he said “If NCAA athletics is the only thing you came here for … then it means that maybe it is appropriate for you to go somewhere (else).” Implicitly confining athletes to a lower level on the academic ladder by assuming they’re only there for athletics is the height of arrogance. Fall terms when I competed in NCAA division one soccer in the Ivy League were my best terms academically because I was so focused.
Let’s hope the arrogance and ignorance is atoned for quickly by the announcement of a revised plan.
