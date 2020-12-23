To the Editor:
In the letter to the editor from Richard Carrell, (“Wake up people smell the facts,” Dec. 17, 2020), I take serious offense to his remarks that called individuals who voted for President Trump liars and idiots.
As a veteran and a true believer in our American form of government, perhaps Carrell should do some fact checking, but then again he is probably too busy getting ready to get down on the corner and sell some snake oil.
Just expressing one of my American rights.
Kevin Whitcavitch
Jeffersonville
