To the Editor:
Not sure Marion Clegg understands that Republican Party of today was not the party of Lincoln nor resembles the ones that produced many of the presidents she spoke about. (“Vermonters, wake up and vote Republican,” letter to the editor, March 4, 2021)
Does she think Lincoln would be a Republican now? I wonder if she has looked at the last four years?
Besides trying to destroy the EPA with mostly executive orders, the only significant piece of legislation Republicans passed was a ridiculous tax bill that gave $2 trillion in breaks to corporate American and rich folks.
They tried to destroy the Affordable Care Act, with no healthcare plan to replace. However, the worst example of bad government: the Republican-led government botched the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID stimulus plans was clearly the work of the Democrats.
Can Clegg answer why the United States has 4.3 percent of the world’s population and over 20 percent of the deaths? I can. Trump downplayed the virus, sent the wrong messages to people over CDC restrictions and openly held super-spreader events.
Now, since Trump is out, Republican outlets like FOX and Newsmax have gotten so ridiculous I actually thought they were out to destroy the country. Have you watched FOX at night? Wow. What was very disturbing was the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. I was laughing so hard I was sure Monty Python scripted some of the speakers.
While on the subject, have you listened to the new Republicans in Congress? They are taking up the art of lying since the liar-in-chief is gone. Our country has enormous problems but what do they want to talk about? Mr. Potato Head.
Can anyone tell me what Republicans stand for? As far as socialists, the Republicans have instituted programs that have those overtones except they give money or subsidize military contractors, the petroleum industry, rich donors, handouts to Midwestern farmers to cover up their horrendous trade policy with China.
Republicans have no policies and now resemble a Trump-loving cult. I could go on. Lastly, I have not heard a peep out of the Vermont Republican Party about the issues, like the bogus election fraud accusations, fighting against the COVID programs from the Biden Administration or whether a gender-neutral Mr. Potato Head will lead children to be gay.
Can you imagine no Republicans voted for the present stimulus? No is their answer for everything.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville
