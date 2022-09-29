To the Editor:
Bill Bruner’s letter to the editor demonizing drag queens was reprehensible and heinous. (“Laud Pitre for defending children’s innocence,” Sept. 22, 2022)
Bruner stated a stereotypical belief of the far right and anti-gay crowd that labels queer and trans folk as pedophiles. He somehow believes that drag queens are sexualizing our children and, of course, teachers — which he oddly needed to point out are mostly women — apparently are behind it all.
His openly homophobic comments are mind-blowing to me and the comment that people who do drag story hour are “not worthy of civil rights” and “should be in jail” was jaw-dropping and equates to hate speech in my opinion.
What exactly does he think goes on at these events? I’m sure in his mind they are doing stripteases in front of the kids and sacrificing puppies in the name of RuPaul. Puh-lease. If he ever actually attended one of these events, he would see they are fun, educational and teach kids to accept each other for who they are and to be kind.
As a friend pointed out, these children are there with parental permission. They aren’t being forced into anything. It is letters like this that show exactly why drag time story hour is so very much needed. The hate and vitriol need to stop.
For any queer and trans folk out there reading this, or anyone that does drag: I love you. I support you. Keep being you and don’t let the haters get you down.
Vanessa Tourangeau
Johnson
