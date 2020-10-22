To the Editor:
After reading last week’s letter by Justin Marsh (News & Citizen, Oct. 15, 2020, “Anti-trans money funds two local candidates”) I am disappointed that the newspaper would choose to run such a character assassination with just three weeks left before the election.
And, specifically where it comes to referencing House candidate Shayne Spence. Spence is a close friend of mine, and as a bisexual woman dating a non-binary person, he has never treated me any differently because of my identity. Living with Spence for roughly six months this past year gave me an up-close-and-personal perspective on just how committed he is to fighting for basic human rights for everyone.
I heard him on many a Zoom call as he worked to pass an anti-racism resolution within the Vermont Republican Party, something I know was a great challenge for him, but one I appreciate immensely, as a person of color living in Vermont.
He has demonstrated his commitment to human rights for all on many different occasions, which is why I was shocked to see such a letter printed.
Shame on the News and Citizen for promoting such a smear of a good person, and shame on Justin Marsh for bringing negative campaigning into Johnson.
Alyssa Gutierrez
Johnson
