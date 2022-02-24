To the Editor:
Please vote no on article 3 this year. Taxpayers have always made decisions on electing people for many boards in the town of Hyde Park. Voting yes on this article will let the selectboard appoint listers to serve the town.
I was a lister for 30-plus years and enjoyed it. It was my choice to run and get elected by voters and taxpayers, and I worked for the taxpayers. I understand there isn’t anyone running this year and the selectboard will have to appoint people to serve, but for next year please retain the right of voters to continue to elect listers.
Let’s not give away our right to vote. Vote no on article 3.
Deanna C. Judkins
Hyde Park
