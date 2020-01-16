To the Editor:
The Vermont Legislature has convened and the liberal members, including House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, are ramping up their push to have more control over businesses in Vermont.
On the evening news a local reporter noted that David Zuckerman is considering a run for governor. He is also one of those who has been pushing for full legalization of pot for sale in Vermont; the Speaker of the House also said that she wants to get whatever is passed right.
Now, I would like to propose a control on this issue. As a former school bus driver, I had to submit to random drug tests for several years. This was mandated because of the importance of my job as a driver. Now I would like to submit that individuals serving in the Legislature in Vermont also have very important jobs to do and they need to have sound minds while at work at the Statehouse, and since many of them have to drive back and forth daily, they should all be subject to random drug tests when they arrive for the day.
Not only should they be tested for drugs, they need to be tested for the level of alcohol in their system when they arrive at the Statehouse. I am really concerned that too many of these individuals are handicapped with clouded minds when they arrive in Montpelier for a day of work.
If we need one thing in Vermont above everything else, it is a means of ensuring those people who have been chosen to represent us are completely sober and of sound mind while they are on the state’s payroll. It is called full transparency — something that is sincerely needed in these times.
Rev. Lyle M. Miller Sr.
Belvidere Center