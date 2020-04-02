To the Editor:
I have two grandchildren. They live in Hyde Park and attend the local elementary school. In their part of town there is no Internet and cellular phone service is poor.
Where I live in Hyde Park, our telecommunication is based on the 2.4G protocol. The current industry standard for telecommunications is 4G. The 2.4G protocol is significantly slower than 4G and handles graphic and memory-intensive applications poorly.
Since the departure of Verizon about 10 years ago, improvement in local telecommunication capabilities has been minimal since it has proven unprofitable for vendors. This is one of the side effects of a declining population.
In response to the current epidemic, the Lamoille North Supervisory Union has resorted to “distance learning.” In its most basic form, this amounts to a teacher sending out a lesson plan from the comfort of an empty classroom to the electronic device provided to the student.
In theory, the practice is workable but in the real world it falls apart when the local infrastructure is inadequate. This is the case in much of Hyde Park and likely so in much of Lamoille North.
This past Thursday, it was announced that schools would be closed until next August. That is dumb and shortsighted.
I have reviewed the work provided to my grandchildren. This is nothing more than busy work.
With that said, here is a suggestion. Send the teachers home and end instruction now and plan on reopening schools sometime around June 1.
Keep the schools open in June and July. Make up for the instruction time lost and hopefully have children near grade level when the next school year begins in late August.
Can this happen? Sadly, not a chance. Teachers like their summers off, I know; I used to be one.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park