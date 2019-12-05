To the Editor:
I applaud the Vermont Supreme Court’s recent ruling that three dams on the Lamoille and Green rivers must follow flow rates imposed by environmental regulators.
The Green River Reservoir dam was built in 1946 and it sure has been great. We now know it was built without understanding its full environmental impact.
Letting rivers go back to nature and natural flow is best for the environment. We know this now. Just think of the fish.
Sure, lost electric power will need to come from solar and some recreational uses will change, but we can live with that and so can the fish.
Eric Coe
Johnson