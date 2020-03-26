To the Editor:
Your Lamoille County legislators want you to know that we are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously. We are attending both committee meetings and other legislative meetings remotely every day. We are in daily communication with legislative leaders, the administration, each other and you, our constituents.
During this time, it is so important to watch out for each other, so do not hesitate to reach out to any of us if we can be of any help during this state of emergency.
While we are not in Montpelier, we have continued our work together to advance bills directly related to this pandemic that will put us on a strong footing to meet the public health and economic challenge of this crisis. State and local governments are working to protect the vulnerable, limiting the spread of infection, and maintaining public health and safety.
The Legislature is also working closely with the governor’s office and our federal delegation in D.C. to ensure we are all working together to help Vermonters weather this crisis.
The community spread of COVID-19 that we’re now seeing puts us at a tipping point to reduce or amplify infection. The health of our state and the success of our health care system in treating this pandemic are now up to us. mdel good behavior by staying home except for absolutely necessary outings, and practice thorough and frequent hand washing. Collectively, we have the power to slow the spread and flatten the curve.
Together we will get through this. During this time we, as your legislators, are accessible. There are many ways to find and access services or get questions answered in this publication and elsewhere. However, if you have a need for service or a question you can’t find help for, do not hesitate to reach out to any of us.
Stay healthy and be well.
Rep. Dan Noyes (Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park, Wolcott, dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us, 730-7171); Rep. Matt Hill (Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park, Wolcott, mhill@leg.state.vt.us, 760-7089); Rep. Lucy Rogers (Cambridge, Waterville, lrogers@leg.state.vt.us, 730-0604); Rep. Mark Higley (Eden, Jay, Troy, Westfield, Lowell, 744-6379); Rep. Avram Patt (Elmore, Morrisville, Worcester, Woodbury, apatt@leg.state.vt.us, 223-1014); Rep. Heidi Scheuermann (Stowe, hscheuermann@leg.state.vt.us, 253-9314); Rep. Dave Yacovone (Elmore, Morrisville, Worcester, Woodbury, dyacovone@leg.state.vt.us, 730-0483); Sen. Rich Westman, Lamoille County, rawestman@gmail.com, 338-5116)