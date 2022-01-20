To the Editor:
In a recent opinion piece published concerning my personal beliefs, I was surprised to see that I was quoted from a personal email and was not made aware that I was being quoted. (“Piety, God should play no role in COVID-19 response,” Jan. 13, 2022)
Considering those comments made, I would like to say briefly that during these difficult times that we are all navigating, there are many opinions, beliefs and needs to consider and show respect for.
As a legislator for 12 years in Vermont, I have done my best to keep all voices on every issue in consideration while holding firmly to the principles of freedom and liberty that allow us each that voice. This amazing heritage that we each have to exercise our freedoms should not be taken lightly or for granted.
For that reason, my heart and ears are always open to anyone who desires an honest and open discussion about any issue that is a concern to you. Your voice is important to me. When I look back someday on my service to my constituents, I want to humbly say that I “erred on the side of grace,” when discussing every issue, and that I did my best to be gracious.
I have had the privilege of serving these past 12 years with Rep. Heidi Scheuermann and she is one of the hardest working legislators I know. I have seen her work tirelessly on behalf of her constituents and on behalf of the businesses of her community of Stowe. She does a great job representing her community in the Statehouse and she deserves your kindest support and gratitude.
It is an honor and privilege for me to serve my constituents in my area of Vermont and please feel free to reach out to me anytime.
Rep. Vicki Strong
Albany
