To the Editor:
I write to comment on the article “Lawmaker alleges Lamoille House rep threatened her with rant” published Nov. 12, 2020, in the News & Citizen.
After the House session March 25, 2020, Rep. Dan Noyes of Wolcott followed me out of the House chamber and began yelling at me, berating me for my actions during the proceedings. I had merely noted correctly that according to House rules we could not vote to change those rules without a majority of members present. Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson had called people in and we voted properly. He was yelling that I should not have spoken up as I did, that I should get out of the building immediately, and other similar invective.
He screamed, “You get out of here, get out of here right now and don’t come back!” His face was bright red, cords were standing out on his neck, and he raised both fists in the air while walking toward me and standing next to me. He was also yelling at another female representative who was with me. I figured he was out of control and walked away down the stairs as quickly as I could, but he continued to follow me for some distance, and he continued to yell at the other representative. It was a disconcerting experience. He did not touch me but he was so threatening that I felt that I needed to get away from him before he became violent.
I provided the newspaper with the names and contact information of three representatives who witnessed either the incident or the aftermath or both. He did not speak with any of them. Yet he found time to speak about Noyes with others who did not witness the incident. Noyes may generally be of a calm demeanor, but it is important for his co-workers and constituents to know that under stress he is capable of the unbalanced and threatening behavior described above.
In the article Noyes is quoted as saying that the incident did not happen, yet Speaker Johnson is quoted as saying that he told her that he said to me that (my call for the quorum) was a ridiculous stunt that put people in danger. So he actually admitted that he made utterances in my direction. Most curiously, Speaker Johnson never contacted me to get my account.
I deplore the reluctance of the newspaper to speak to the corroborating witnesses that I provided. I deplore the willingness of Speaker Johnson to tolerate unacceptable behavior. In this as in so many other legislative issues, the facts don’t matter, only the political connections of the people involved. It is unfortunate that this newspaper would facilitate that kind of political favoritism through lazy reporting.
Cynthia Browning
Arlington
Editor’s note: One of Rep. Browning’s witnesses called and in multiple messages insisted she would not make any on-the-record comments. Other requests for comment went unreturned.
