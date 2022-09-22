To the Editor:
Should we have any standards at all, or should the standard be anything goes?
For most of American history, standards of acceptable behavior were generally agreed upon regardless of your political leanings. Today people can’t even agree on the difference between men and women — the only two genders. (“Drag queen comments precipitate controversy,” Sept. 15, 2022)
The left seems dead set on unsettling just about every settled question. The left wants to normalize behaviors and lifestyles that have been traditionally considered not mainstream. If you are a man who wants to dress up like a woman and prance around in front of adults as has been the case for many years so be it. Have fun.
However, if you want to do the same in front of children, you are not worthy of civil rights. You should be in jail.
Traditionally, women have been the stalwart defenders of a child’s innocence. The fact that teachers (mostly women) should allow the sexualization of children as young as kindergartners as has been the case recently is appalling.
Rebecca Pitre is a mom and a grandmom who will defend your child’s innocence and make sure they have a wholesome environment to learn the basics in education. There are some folks on the left who will try to brand anyone against Drag Queen Story Hour as anti-gay.
Fortunately, most people, gay or straight, are not easily fooled.
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.