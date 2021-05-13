To the Editor:
In response to the article, “Religious groups disagree on vaccine” I’d like to add the perspective of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, whose local congregation meets in Johnson. (News & Citizen, May 6, 2021)
Far from leaving members “to their own devices,” general authorities over the age of 70 set the example in January by receiving the vaccine as soon as they were eligible. “The church urges its members, employees and missionaries to be good global citizens and help quell the pandemic by safeguarding themselves and others through immunization,” according to a January press release from the church.
The release continues, “Individuals are responsible to make their own decisions about vaccination. In making that determination, we recommend that, where possible, they counsel with a competent medical professional about their personal circumstances and needs.”
Dallin H. Oaks, of the quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said, “We’re very hopeful that the general vaccination of the population will help us get ahead of this awful pandemic. It’s hopeful, like the light at the end of the tunnel. There is relief and appreciation involved for those who have invented the vaccine and for those who have caused it to be generally available on a sensible priority system.”
On April 30, the church announced that Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of the church, made a $20 million grant to UNICEF to help to provide “an equitable rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to people from vulnerable communities.”
Alana Considine
Hardwick
