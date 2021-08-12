To the Editor:
An article published last week falsely alleging that the Lapoints are big developers was very disingenuous. Quite the opposite is true. (“Lake Eligo zoning changes churn the waters,” Aug. 5, 2021)
To correct the News & Citizen, we are not “looking to cash in on the land.” If so, we would have already sold to the highest bidders. The land belongs to our family, was purchased many years ago and it is our decision what will happen for our land.
If 25-acre zoning does pass, somehow it will be in the town’s fate to try and rebound out of the dark hole they will have put themselves into.
Ten-acre lots are large parcels of land; 25 acres would ultimately prevent most people from buying land. Undoubtably, Lake Eligo would be a playground for the mega rich and not the simple Vermont that we wish to see flourish with vibrant families for the town of Greensboro and state of Vermont.
My father and I built our family home here on Eligo with blood, sweat and tears, way before the new neighbors moved in. We are not part timers here like most. If we were large developers, the land would have been chunked up and sold and money would have been spent on more land, thus making us real developers.
This needs to be addressed for the public to understand that we are not developers, but hard-working carpenters, dads, housewives and mothers who care about and love our state and children, loving the land enough to save it for the next in line in our family tree.
Ledges? Our land is about two miles from the ledges.
Eric LaPoint
Greensboro
