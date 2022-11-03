To the Editor:
This election season, I hope you will join me in supporting Saudia LaMont to represent us in Vermont’s Lamoille-Washington House district. She will be a champion for our communities and everyone who calls this district home.
When I learned that my old friend and colleague was running for the House seat formerly held by retiring Rep. Dave Yacovone, I knew I wanted to help my Worcester neighbors get to know this passionate advocate. At a small gathering at my house, LaMont met a friend of mine and her teenage son. After other guests had left, the young person began to open up, sharing his views on current events in Vermont and beyond. LaMont really listened.
As the minutes passed, the dialogue between LaMont and this young person became more animated. I knew how busy she was, with her campaign on top of family and community responsibilities, but she made this young person feel like she had plenty of time to talk with him, conveying authentic curiosity and deep respect.
LaMont has a special passion for healthy kids and youth, and a commitment to uplifting their voices. She has dedicated much of her professional and volunteer work to supporting healthy youth development, as an early childhood educator, founder of a community youth program Developing DIIVAS (Dignity, Integrity, Independence, Virtue and Self-esteem), a trainer in Prevent Child Abuse Vermont’s evidence-based curricula, a board member for Laraway Youth and Family Services, a member of the Lamoille South Unified Union School Board’s equity committee, and more.
I have known Lamont for many years though our shared work to end gender-based violence and support adults, youth and children impacted by violence and abuse. She thinks big about the root causes of problems and how to transform those conditions to support wellness for everyone. She is a tireless advocate for her community, committed to health care, mental health and wellness, addiction support and prevention, climate action, equity and diversity, education, child care and housing access.
A graduate of People’s Academy, she is parent to two kids in her school district and has deep roots in the Morristown community. Her skills, values and experience make her just the person I want to represent my community in Montpelier.
You have two votes for Vermont House representative. I hope you will join me in choosing a future for all of us by casting one of those votes for Saudia LaMont.
Chani Waterhouse
Worcester
