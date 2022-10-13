To the Editor:
I’m an organizational facilitator who has had the honor of working in various settings with Saudia LaMont, currently running for the open Lamoille-Washington House district seat.
Through her realistic awareness of civic needs like housing for all and health care access, plus her strong skills in communication and advocacy, I’ve learned powerful lessons on how to access my own potential in exercising my civic responsibilities. The depth of her belief that every person must experience all the benefits of a rich and supportive society drives everything she does on behalf of those who need better access to these benefits.
In workshops she’s facilitated, I’ve had the sense that other participants felt just as inspired and respected by her as I did. Her strong ability to connect broad-level societal problems with solutions that would carry substantial healthy impacts into countless individual lives made each of those sessions especially motivating to me and others. That kind of setting also makes it clear that her charisma and concern for people from all walks of life is based in deep authenticity — her care is very real and what you see is what you get with LaMont.
The big picture here is that I wish I lived in the Lamoille-Washington district because then I could vote for Saudia LaMont.
Jennifer Grossi
Bradford
