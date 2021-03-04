To the Editor:
Thank you to Lamoille Neighbors board members and Bonnie McDermott, program manager, for all the great services we, as members of Lamoille Neighbors, have received, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lamoille Neighbors is an organization whose mission is to help elders remain in their own homes while supporting them with transportation, assistance in the home, visiting, etc. Along with the personal service, Lamoille Neighbors offers social gatherings, events, informational speakers and more. With the pandemic and social gatherings not being allowed, finding it necessary for individuals to isolate, this all has been a challenge.
McDermott and the board of directors have really stepped up to the plate, being very creative in continuing services to its members.
They have found ways to continue the personal services, while abiding by the emergency order. In warm weather, they found ways to gather while keeping the required social distance. Now in the cold weather, they have found a way to meet and have conversation and offer interesting, educational presentations, virtually.
Board members delivered a wonderful Christmas basket to all of us members, which really brought a bright spot to our holidays.
I really appreciate the time, effort and creativity they have expended in these endeavors. I feel fortunate to be a member of Lamoille Neighbors.
Judy Clark
Hyde Park
