To the Editor:
Many organizations, particularly the United Way and its wonderful volunteers, made this Christmas special for older Vermonters, which is so important during this pandemic as many seniors, in particular, have become increasingly socially isolated.
I’d like to draw attention to one of the newer organizations serving seniors — Lamoille Neighbors. It was founded by seniors looking forward to their own aging needs. Since spring 2019, the group has been helping fellow members overcome social isolation and receive the support needed to continue living in their homes as they age.
Lamoille Neighbors, through its 50 volunteers, makes regular friendly phone calls, transports members to physician appointments, delivers groceries, assists with banking needs, brings books to and from the library, helps maintain gardens, among other diverse services — always using COVID safety guidelines.
Lamoille Neighbors has presented online learning programs on such topics as iPhone photography and has hosted an online discussion group every other week on current topics of interest. Their speaker series has included programs such as “Unrecognized Women in Art” and “Roger Hill discussing Climate Change.”
Lamoille Neighbors’ newest project will pioneer simplified tablets designed so older adults who are not internet savvy can gain access to the benefits of being online. Thanks to all the Lamoille area organizations serving our aging population. Lamoille Neighbors is proud to be part of that network.
Maxine Adams, board member
Lamoille Neighbors
