To the Editor:
The people of Johnson village have a unique opportunity to elect a local leader with a clear and demonstrable record of service, engagement, integrity and experience. Kyle Nuse will make an excellent Johnson village trustee. She has a vast wealth of knowledge and skills, unmatched by her opponents, which will enable her to hit the ground running to do the important work of the village.
She has contributed countless hours to the community over the years, serving in many different capacities, in both leadership roles and in supporting roles. She is often the first one to sign-up, show-up, step-up, and lend a hand wherever and whenever help is needed. In addition to working alongside Johnson residents, Nuse, in her six-years on the Johnson Selectboard, has also cultivated relationships and connections with many people outside of Johnson, including partner agencies and organizations that serve and support our community. These relationships are valuable and will enhance her work for the village.
Nuse’s dedication to Johnson can be seen in so many tangible ways, whether in organizing child care for town and village annual meetings, baking weekly pies for the historical society to sell at Tuesday Night Live, beautifying the downtown with flower boxes and hanging baskets, helping to organize festivals, food drives and cleanup initiatives — the list goes on and on.
As it currently stands, the village trustee board is made up of a majority of very new members with little or no experience. Kyle Nuse’s exemplary track record and wealth of experience in municipal government will make her an asset to this board.
Jackie Stanton
Johnson
