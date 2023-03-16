I am writing to sound the alarm about the invasion of Japanese knotweed that has taken place throughout Cambridge and Jeffersonville. When my daughter identified it for me and showed me how it has completely taken over the riverbanks, I was quite shocked.
This insidious plant will completely overtake natural vegetation if we do not immediately plan to remove this scourge. The best time to attack it is when it begins to grow in the spring so now is the time to plan how to get rid of it.
There is a woman in Hyde Park, Mary Walz, who is knowledgeable and helpful and has made it her mission to free Hyde Park of knotweed.
Please do not ignore this growing disaster. It will be significantly worse if we delay removal. Perhaps the state has a remediation program?
Looking forward to hearing your plans.
