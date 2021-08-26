To the Editor:
First, I laughed. The guest perspective from GOP vice-chair Deborah Bucknam, would be funny if it wasn’t so disingenuous. Maybe a failure of our public educational system, I thought. When you talk about political parties, you cannot use dogma from 100 years ago or more. (“When it comes to racism, Democrats lead the charge,” News and Citizen, Aug. 19, 2021)
Parties evolve and change with the times. Does anyone really think Abraham Lincoln would be a Republican today?
I don’t know about you, but I feel sorry for Bucknam. How can anyone defend the so-called southern strategy? To most historians, the southern strategy was an appeal to the racist factions in the South and, as a result, most southern states have long been controlled by Republicans, not Democrats.
She totally ignored the fact that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was sponsored by Democrats. In fact, the passage of the act was opposed by some Democrats in southern states, which when combined with the southern strategy, has led to the present alignment where the Republican states are mostly southern, like the pre-Civil War, and the northern states are mostly Democratic.
The Democrats sponsored the 1965 Voting Rights Act to make sure African Americans had the ability to vote since many southern states had put up ridiculous roadblocks to the polling place.
Sound familiar?
Have you noticed the Republican states are back at it, trying to make it more difficult for minorities to vote? Spoiler alert, the laws they passed will not be upheld even by the conservative Supreme Court.
Finally, Bucknam’s assertion that Democrats are using critical race theory to denigrate Blacks and other minorities was ridiculous. Did she read it? By the way, critical race theory is a discussion of how minorities have been discriminated against by white folks through the basic institutions in society.
As far as I know, no schools, except law schools, have any teachers offering it up.
Last, bringing up voting rights against Democrats borders on lunacy. Has she followed the debate over the voting rights bills offered by Democrats in Congress?
It’s not problems with voter ID. It’s how states, mostly in the South, throw up barriers to voting that plainly leads to discrimination of the poor and minorities.
Maybe Bucknam should turn off Fox News?
Richard Carrell
Morrisville
